Candle Extinguisher by daffodill
Candle Extinguisher

"Grandma, can I put out the candle?"
"Yes, but not until I have taken a photo of it..."
I did, and then took a photo of the moment the candle was extinguished.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Rose Humphrey

@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
