Photo 2918
Cosmos
A shaft of sunlight pierced the gloom of the oak canopy illuminating the cosmos in the rockery.
A few moments later and the sun had moved.
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4571
photos
37
followers
39
following
799% complete
Tags
cosmos
