Previous
Next
Strange Fruit by daffodill
Photo 2935

Strange Fruit

Saw this hanging on a shrub in the car park at a nearby garden centre. I hope the owner returned to collect it, but I doubt if they did...
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
806% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise