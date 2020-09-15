Previous
Last Swim of the Summer by daffodill
Photo 2927

Last Swim of the Summer

KHT had a day off from college. The weather was well into the 20's, so in the afternoon we went over to Coughton so she could swim in the river.
15th September 2020

