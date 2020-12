Group Photo Bentley Branch Class 2020

In any group there is always the leader, stands out front guiding forward, Closely accompanied by the slightly wacky second in command, hovering on his shoulder, with bonkers ideas that need filtering.

Then the inseparable trio - if one is there they all will be.

Then the bonkers one on the edge. No-one invited them, they just arrive and somehow make the world a much more interesting place to be.