Photo 3035
Pondlife
Evidence that the ice on the pond was broken, but is now frozen again.
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Rose Humphrey
ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
4688
photos
37
followers
43
following
831% complete
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
31st December 2020 10:20am
Tags
ice
,
pond
,
frozen
Peter H
ace
Making fascinating shapes, nice shot.
January 1st, 2021
