Casually clearing away the Christmas clutter

A grey Sunday afternoon early January.
"Let's get the boxes down from the loft and put the decorations away?" I suggested
Down came the boxes from the loft. The KHT was not a happy Bunny
"But it is not the 6th!" she protesteth.
I reassured her that looking back through my memories on Facebook we had often taken them down once we were past New Year.
Soon she was singing along to various strange Christmas songs, such as 'Susie Snowflake' and sorting the decorations into boxes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sBpFprdX8-w