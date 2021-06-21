Previous
Next
Easy? by daffodill
Photo 3196

Easy?

Sometimes easy isn't but we persevere and progress is made.
I didn't take any interesting photos today, so a quick doodle created to advertise an online ringing session on Ringing Room will have to suffice.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Rose Humphrey

ace
@daffodill
I love taking pictures, particularly ones I can use in worship. Since beginning the project I have upgraded to a DSLR and am enjoying...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise