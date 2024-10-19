Sign up
172 / 365
Munching Away
This little bird and others have been enjoying the sunflower seeds we’ve left for them in the garden. This one has a seed in his mouth.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
1
0
Susan Klassen
ace
@dailypix
The 365 project has been such a wonderful experience in the past. I thoroughly enjoyed having the chance to interact online with so many talented...
191
photos
25
followers
66
following
47% complete
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2024
Tags
bird
,
seed
Diana
ace
How wonderful that there is still enough food for them. Beautifully captured.
October 20th, 2024
