Munching Away by dailypix
172 / 365

Munching Away

This little bird and others have been enjoying the sunflower seeds we’ve left for them in the garden. This one has a seed in his mouth.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Susan Klassen

@dailypix
Diana ace
How wonderful that there is still enough food for them. Beautifully captured.
October 20th, 2024  
