Previous
Next
Photo 2376
Ready to fly!
At last, our county is in Phase 1 of opening. Today, we ventured out into the Everglades. It was glorious!
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
osprey
,
everglades
Elizabeth
ace
Wonderful clear capture! Is this a hawk? We’re in Phase 1 now too.
Yay!
May 24th, 2020
Yay!