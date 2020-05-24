Previous
Next
Startled! by danette
Photo 2377

Startled!

The cormorant was startled by our arrival. Only took 3 shots before he was underwater again.
Florida Everglades.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
651% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a clear capture!
May 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise