Photo 2422
Make a wish
Not a dandelion seed head, but looks like one!
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2647
photos
137
followers
132
following
663% complete
2415
2416
2417
2418
2419
2420
2421
2422
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
31st July 2020 11:20am
Tags
flower
,
head
,
seed
,
florida
Islandgirl
ace
What a neat bloom...........it does look like a dandelion seed head!
August 11th, 2020
