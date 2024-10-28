Sign up
Photo 3507
Photo 3507
Marriage Island
This little island features 225 weddings/year. It is located in the San Antonio River. It was also the site of the first Catholic mass in 1691! Those are Cypress trees, by the way. They are huge!
28th October 2024
28th Oct 24
3
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3740
photos
129
followers
124
following
960% complete
3500
3501
3502
3503
3504
3505
3506
3507
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
bridge
,
texas
,
trees
,
river
,
island
,
marriage
,
sanantonio
Mags
ace
Beautiful place and trees.
October 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
wow they could pack at least another 100 in if they tried lol
October 29th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Lovely
October 29th, 2024
