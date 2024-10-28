Previous
Marriage Island by danette
Marriage Island

This little island features 225 weddings/year. It is located in the San Antonio River. It was also the site of the first Catholic mass in 1691! Those are Cypress trees, by the way. They are huge!
Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Mags ace
Beautiful place and trees.
October 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow they could pack at least another 100 in if they tried lol
October 29th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Lovely
October 29th, 2024  
