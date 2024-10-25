Previous
Sun sets over the city by danette
Sun sets over the city

Going through more of my San Antonio photos. I always enjoyed how the buildings were highlighted by the setting sun, especially the church. The Riverwalk is under the trees.
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Danette Thompson

