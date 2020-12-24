Previous
Merry Christmas! by danette
Photo 2506

Merry Christmas!

Sitting under the tree watching The Santa Claus with family. Sounds idyllic. Enjoy your family this season.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful Christmassy image! Merry Christmas, my friend. =)
December 25th, 2020  
GaryW
Such a cute ornament.
December 25th, 2020  
Rick ace
Cute snowman. Merry Christmas.
December 25th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Sweet snowman! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2020  
