Photo 2506
Merry Christmas!
Sitting under the tree watching The Santa Claus with family. Sounds idyllic. Enjoy your family this season.
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
4
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2731
photos
129
followers
131
following
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
2504
2505
2506
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
24th December 2020 9:00pm
tree
christmas
ornament
samsungs9plus
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful Christmassy image! Merry Christmas, my friend. =)
December 25th, 2020
GaryW
Such a cute ornament.
December 25th, 2020
Rick
ace
Cute snowman. Merry Christmas.
December 25th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Sweet snowman! Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2020
