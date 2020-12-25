Previous
Next
Filling Dad's shoes by danette
Photo 2507

Filling Dad's shoes

The grandkids were enamored with their dad's gift of shoes.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
686% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great shot. Love it.
December 25th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
LOL! Precious!
December 25th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
December 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise