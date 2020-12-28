Sign up
Photo 2510
Out with the old, in with the new
The older homes along the Intracoastal are being demolished and replaced with these modern boxy structures.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2735
photos
131
followers
133
following
687% complete
Tags
construction
,
architecture
,
mansion
,
florida
,
intracoastal
,
bocaraton
