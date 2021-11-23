Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2738
Breakfast is a challenge
I guess the birds learn how to dive in the rough seas.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
2965
photos
139
followers
135
following
750% complete
View this month »
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st November 2021 8:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
ocean
,
surf
,
florida
,
staugustine
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and tones, that sea sure looks rough!
November 23rd, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Terrific stormy image
November 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close