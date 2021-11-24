Previous
Grace United Methodist Church by danette
Grace United Methodist Church

Love all the architecture in St. Augustine, FL
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
gloria jones ace
Wonderful night capture, composition
November 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful architecture, love the light too. The Methodist church that I go to does look a tad different ;-)
November 24th, 2021  
