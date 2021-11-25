Previous
Memerizing by danette
Photo 2740

Memerizing

In the Hard Rock Hotel, there is an amazing fountain, complete with holograms during the show. There were a number of limitations to take the photo, but it turned out fairly well. I hope everyone in the US had a very nice Thanksgiving.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
750% complete

KWind ace
"Beam me up, Scotty!!" is the first thing that comes to find when I see this. Very cool shot!
November 26th, 2021  
Diana ace
I agree with the above, what a great capture and gorgeous colours. It must have been quite amazing.
November 26th, 2021  
Danette Thompson ace
@kwind you are totally right!
November 26th, 2021  
