Photo 2740
Memerizing
In the Hard Rock Hotel, there is an amazing fountain, complete with holograms during the show. There were a number of limitations to take the photo, but it turned out fairly well. I hope everyone in the US had a very nice Thanksgiving.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
25th November 2021 8:36pm
Tags
fountain
florida
hardrockhotel
KWind
ace
"Beam me up, Scotty!!" is the first thing that comes to find when I see this. Very cool shot!
November 26th, 2021
Diana
ace
I agree with the above, what a great capture and gorgeous colours. It must have been quite amazing.
November 26th, 2021
Danette Thompson
ace
@kwind
you are totally right!
November 26th, 2021
