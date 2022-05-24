Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2895
Empty Beach
A throwback from 2017, it is hard to fathom an empty beach in Ft. Lauderdale. Since Covid, people are flocking here. Last weekend, we had lunch at Margaritaville and the resort was packed! This should be one of our "shoulder" months with few crowds.
24th May 2022
24th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3124
photos
131
followers
131
following
793% complete
View this month »
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
21st December 2017 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
florida
,
ftlauderdale
,
lasolas
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close