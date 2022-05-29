Sign up
Photo 2898
Jupiter Lighthouse
After years of starts and stops, the lighthouse was lit on July 10, 1860. It was dark through the Civil War and was relit June 28, 1866.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
2
2
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
2898
Tags
flag
,
usa
,
florida
,
lighthouse
,
jupiter
gloria jones
ace
Great shot...love Old Glory
May 29th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
May 29th, 2022
365 Project
close