Jupiter Lighthouse by danette
Photo 2898

Jupiter Lighthouse

After years of starts and stops, the lighthouse was lit on July 10, 1860. It was dark through the Civil War and was relit June 28, 1866.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Danette Thompson

@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
gloria jones ace
Great shot...love Old Glory
May 29th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
May 29th, 2022  
