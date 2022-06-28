Sign up
Photo 2917
Going to the Chapel
This cute chapel sits near my brother's vacation home. It is used for weddings.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Tags
chapel
,
florida
