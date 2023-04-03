Sign up
Photo 3119
Siblings
Young anhingas practicing their skills, apparently.
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
1
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3348
photos
129
followers
125
following
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
3rd April 2023 3:38pm
Tags
nest
,
seasons
,
florida
,
anhinga
,
ndao13
Mags
ace
What a sight! Lovely capture.
April 3rd, 2023
