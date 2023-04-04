Previous
Next
A little affection by danette
Photo 3120

A little affection

A little kiss between the herons before the one on the left settled onto the nest.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
854% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful is this, I always thought they have human feelings too!
April 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise