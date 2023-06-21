Previous
March of the Fiddler Crabs by danette
March of the Fiddler Crabs

The beach was absolutely covered with Fiddler Crabs! It was low tide and these are considered mud flats at the edge of the marsh. There were many thousands of these crabs! https://www.nps.gov/foma/learn/nature/fiddler-crabs.htm
21st June 2023 21st Jun 23

Danette Thompson

@danette
Mags ace
Now that's awesome!
June 23rd, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my gosh. Look at them all. Great capture.
June 23rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Yikes
June 23rd, 2023  
Thom Mitchell
Holy crabs-walk-sideways, Batman! Great capture, Danette!
June 23rd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Captured.
June 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
What an amazing sight and capture!
June 23rd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
So cool!
June 23rd, 2023  
Dixie Goode ace
This looks like a National Geographic photo
June 23rd, 2023  
Junan Heath ace
Great capture!
June 23rd, 2023  
