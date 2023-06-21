Sign up
Previous
Photo 3166
March of the Fiddler Crabs
The beach was absolutely covered with Fiddler Crabs! It was low tide and these are considered mud flats at the edge of the marsh. There were many thousands of these crabs!
https://www.nps.gov/foma/learn/nature/fiddler-crabs.htm
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
9
2
Danette Thompson
Views
15
Comments
9
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
18th June 2023 7:52pm
Tags
beach
,
marsh
,
florida
,
crabs
,
mudflats
,
fiddler
,
hagenscove
Now that's awesome!
June 23rd, 2023
Oh my gosh. Look at them all. Great capture.
June 23rd, 2023
Yikes
June 23rd, 2023
Thom Mitchell
Holy crabs-walk-sideways, Batman! Great capture, Danette!
June 23rd, 2023
Well spotted. and Captured.
June 23rd, 2023
What an amazing sight and capture!
June 23rd, 2023
So cool!
June 23rd, 2023
This looks like a National Geographic photo
June 23rd, 2023
Great capture!
June 23rd, 2023
