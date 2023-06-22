Sign up
Previous
Photo 3167
Golden Hour on the River
So peaceful and quiet as the sun sets.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
2
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things.
3396
photos
126
followers
124
following
867% complete
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
16th June 2023 7:52pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
river
,
florida
,
steinhatchee
Corinne C
ace
Nice reflection and composition
June 25th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌
June 25th, 2023
