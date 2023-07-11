Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3185
Space Travel
In the front is the supersonic T-38 Talon jet, used by NASA. In the rear is part of the booster rockets used for the Space Shuttle.
11th July 2023
11th Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
3414
photos
126
followers
125
following
872% complete
View this month »
3178
3179
3180
3181
3182
3183
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
8th July 2023 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
center
,
kennedy
,
rockets
,
florida
,
booster
,
t38talonjet
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close