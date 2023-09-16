Before and After Idalia

I finally got around to pairing two photos taken of similar areas on the Steinhatchee River (though not the same POV). These are before and after Hurriance Idalia struck with a 9' storm surge in this area. The docks closest to the boat house had been replaced by a marina. The ones behind it, along with the building where the arrow is, are now gone. In fact, in the bottom photo, the photo is taken where that building should be. Some other buildings were completely flooded. One, amazingly, has at least opened their outdoor patio for drinks since the interior and kitchen will be awhile.

Praying for all the people in the path of Hurricane Lee!