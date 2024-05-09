Previous
Seaport by danette
Photo 3389

Seaport

Just returned from a few days in Boston. Had this one beautiful sunset over the seaport area. I thought the view was iconic for Boston.
Still going through the 500+ shots taken, so may take a bit to catch up!
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
928% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
beautiful and interesting photo
May 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise