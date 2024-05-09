Sign up
Previous
Photo 3389
Seaport
Just returned from a few days in Boston. Had this one beautiful sunset over the seaport area. I thought the view was iconic for Boston.
Still going through the 500+ shots taken, so may take a bit to catch up!
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3618
photos
132
followers
127
following
928% complete
View this month »
3382
3383
3384
3385
3386
3387
3388
3389
Tags
sunset
,
water
,
boston
,
boat
,
harbor
,
lobster
,
warehouse
*lynn
ace
beautiful and interesting photo
May 10th, 2024
