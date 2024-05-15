Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3398
Walker's Point
I only had a few hours to explore Maine. Took some random photos. This home belonged to President H. W. Bush (and the Bush and Walker families prior). I didn't realize this until I got home!
15th May 2024
15th May 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3627
photos
135
followers
129
following
930% complete
View this month »
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
3396
3397
3398
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
point
,
bush
,
estate
,
walkers
,
maine
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture of this lovely view
May 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
A lovely sea and skyscape!
May 15th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful scene.
May 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close