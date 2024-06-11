Previous
One with Nature by danette
Photo 3425

One with Nature

As we started to go across the suspension bridge, we met a young lady who was writing in her journal. She talked with us and said how much she enjoys coming up there to write and draw.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Allison Williams ace
Love the colors and the perspective.
June 12th, 2024  
