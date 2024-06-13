Previous
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings by danette
Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings

While I have never read her books (including "The Yearling"), I have always respected what a strong woman she must have been to come to rugged Florida 100 years ago. This is part of the property that she owned, which is now a State Park. Her old homestead is next door. There was a movie made about her (Cross Creek) back in the 80s that is very interesting.

It's interesting how history can be around us and we don't know it. The University of Florida named a dorm after her and I never made the connection. She also used to teach in a building where I had classes.
Danette Thompson

Corinne C ace
A fabulous capture.
June 13th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely capture!
June 13th, 2024  
