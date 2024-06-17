Sign up
Previous
Photo 3431
Need something for your yard?
This Yard Art shop has what you might be looking for! All shapes and sizes. Even a full size giraffe.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
3
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3660
photos
134
followers
129
following
940% complete
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Tags
art
,
yard
,
florida
Babs
ace
Wow that looks scary.
June 18th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very interesting
June 18th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh wow, lots of choices there. Cool shot.
June 18th, 2024
