Photo 3433
Florida's Geography
There are several hundred springs in Florida, providing fresh water and recreational fun to the state. The spring here is Salt Springs. At the springhead, the water is only a few feet deep. It is crystal clear and 72 degrees year-round.
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3433
Tags
salt
,
florida
,
springs
,
geography
Mark St Clair
ace
Awesome capture Danette! This is one of the reasons I love Florida.... tons of springs to float down the river
June 19th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
that water shimmering is beautiful
June 19th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Beautiful and so inviting!
June 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2024
