Florida's Geography

There are several hundred springs in Florida, providing fresh water and recreational fun to the state. The spring here is Salt Springs. At the springhead, the water is only a few feet deep. It is crystal clear and 72 degrees year-round.
Danette Thompson

Mark St Clair ace
Awesome capture Danette! This is one of the reasons I love Florida.... tons of springs to float down the river
June 19th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that water shimmering is beautiful
June 19th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful and so inviting!
June 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2024  
