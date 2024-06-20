Previous
Moon at sunset by danette
Moon at sunset

It's almost a full moon again. There was the most beautiful cloud last night right by the moon.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Danette Thompson

Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
June 20th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Fabulous moonshot, beautiful color in the sky & detail on the moon!
June 20th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Stunning capture, love the moon and wispy colourful cloud.
June 20th, 2024  
