Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3470
Seeking Shade
Another day of heat warnings causes this dove to seek respite in the shade.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3703
photos
132
followers
127
following
950% complete
View this month »
3463
3464
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
Latest from all albums
232
233
3465
3466
3467
3468
3469
3470
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
dove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close