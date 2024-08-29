Sign up
Previous
Photo 3465
Good morning
There was a thunderstorm during the night, with beautiful clouds to greet the day.
(cellphone shot)
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
0
1
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3695
photos
132
followers
127
following
949% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
29th August 2024 7:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
clouds
,
florida
