Birds on a wire by danette
Photo 3463

Birds on a wire

Just a random shot as we left the hospital. Our son is doing better today. Starting to move around.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Diana ace
Wonderful news and minimalistic capture.
August 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 22nd, 2024  
