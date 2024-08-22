Sign up
Previous
Photo 3463
Birds on a wire
Just a random shot as we left the hospital. Our son is doing better today. Starting to move around.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
0
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3692
photos
132
followers
127
following
948% complete
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
22nd August 2024 11:27am
Tags
birds
,
clouds
,
rain
,
storm
Diana
ace
Wonderful news and minimalistic capture.
August 22nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 22nd, 2024
