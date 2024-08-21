Sign up
Photo 3462
God of Wonders
Sitting in the hospital room waiting on our son to be transferred to a regular room. One day at a time! Thankful for the beautiful sunset after a big storm. Seems like there was a message there.
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Danette Thompson
Flashback
View
sunset
gloria jones
ace
Love this photo with that beautiful sky and silhouettes... I pray your son has a speedy recovery.
August 22nd, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
BEAUTIFUL sunset and I would definitely take that as a positive message!! :) This must be such a stressful time, don't forget to take good care of yourself too!
August 22nd, 2024
Rick
ace
Beautiful sunset. Maybe that is a good sign for your son. Hope he is doing well.
August 22nd, 2024
