God of Wonders by danette
Photo 3462

God of Wonders

Sitting in the hospital room waiting on our son to be transferred to a regular room. One day at a time! Thankful for the beautiful sunset after a big storm. Seems like there was a message there.
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Danette Thompson

gloria jones ace
Love this photo with that beautiful sky and silhouettes... I pray your son has a speedy recovery.
August 22nd, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
BEAUTIFUL sunset and I would definitely take that as a positive message!! :) This must be such a stressful time, don't forget to take good care of yourself too!
August 22nd, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful sunset. Maybe that is a good sign for your son. Hope he is doing well.
August 22nd, 2024  
