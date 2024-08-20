Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3461
Civic Center Mural
A new mural has been added to our local civic center/art museum.
Update on our son: surgery was complex, but he’s recovering in ICU. Prayers appreciated.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3690
photos
132
followers
127
following
948% complete
View this month »
3454
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
14th August 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street-art-17
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close