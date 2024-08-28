Sign up
Previous
233 / 365
Cattle drives
Searching through older photos to submit to the street art challenge. Lots of good street art out there!
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
63% complete
Tags
cattle
,
mural
,
okeechobee
,
street-art-17
