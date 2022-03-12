Sign up
229 / 365
Smile for the camera
My Seminole "friend" came to get a camera close up!
12th March 2022
12th Mar 22
2
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
MAY 2015: I appreciate all comments, feedback and critiques. While work as a Realtor is keeping me busy, I do try to learn new things. AUGUST...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th March 2022 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
florida
,
tribe
,
seminole
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
March 13th, 2022
Diana
ace
Great close up and selfie! I wonder why your friend is wearing the German national colours ;-)
March 13th, 2022
