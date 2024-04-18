Sign up
Photo 3377
Joy x2
The older brother of the boys who bring us so much joy!
18th April 2024
18th Apr 24
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
pool
,
swimming
,
boy
,
grandson
Harry J Benson
Nice action capture
April 19th, 2024
Diana
Fabulous action shot. I envy you the closeness to your grands. Mine are so far away and I see them once a year 🙄
April 19th, 2024
