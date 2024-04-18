Previous
Joy x2 by danette
Photo 3377

Joy x2

The older brother of the boys who bring us so much joy!
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice action capture
April 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot. I envy you the closeness to your grands. Mine are so far away and I see them once a year 🙄
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise