Previous
Time Marches On by danette
Photo 3381

Time Marches On

Just a quick snapshot of the progress of construction in our town. I liked the colors of the cranes against the blue sky. Looks like three of our main four corners will be filled up with apartments. :- \
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
926% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise