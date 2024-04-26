Sign up
Photo 3382
Waning Moon
The moon was very bright this morning.
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
3381
3382
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th April 2024 6:25am
Tags
sky
,
moon
,
palms
Diana
ace
How fabulous that looks with the dark silhouettes.
April 26th, 2024
