Leadership skills by danette
Photo 3387

Leadership skills

Our 4-year-old grandson giving his teammate instructions of some kind!
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Danette Thompson

@danette
Mags
LOL! Superb capture with that finger in the air - making his point.
May 2nd, 2024  
Olwynne
Brilliant. A definite leader in the making
May 2nd, 2024  
