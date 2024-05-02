Sign up
Photo 3387
Leadership skills
Our 4-year-old grandson giving his teammate instructions of some kind!
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
2
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3616
photos
132
followers
127
following
Tags
boy
,
grandson
Mags
ace
LOL! Superb capture with that finger in the air - making his point.
May 2nd, 2024
Olwynne
Brilliant. A definite leader in the making
May 2nd, 2024
