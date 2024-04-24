Sign up
Previous
Photo 3380
This one's a keeper!
A 17-page letter! Still have many to sort through...
24th April 2024
24th Apr 24
0
0
Danette Thompson
ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
3609
photos
132
followers
127
following
926% complete
View this month »
3373
3374
3375
3376
3377
3378
3379
3380
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965U
Taken
24th April 2024 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
old
,
letters
