Photo 3449
Increased Security
Drove by Mar-A-Lago today (the Florida home of Donald Trump). I knew they closed the road effective yesterday through at least November. However, even when he was the President I didn’t see this much security.
Not meant to be a political post.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations.
Tags
florida
,
palmbeach
,
maralago
,
secretservice
