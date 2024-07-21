Increased Security

Previous
Drove by Mar-A-Lago today (the Florida home of Donald Trump). I knew they closed the road effective yesterday through at least November. However, even when he was the President I didn’t see this much security.
Not meant to be a political post.
Danette Thompson

