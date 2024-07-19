Previous
Rising through the dust by danette
Rising through the dust

There is currently a lot of dust from the Sahara Desert hanging over the Atlantic Ocean. While it keeps hurricanes at bay, it does make it a bit harder to see the full moon.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Danette Thompson

ace
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
GaryW
Beautiful, tranquil photo!
July 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice - my sister was complaining about the dust this afternoon.
July 20th, 2024  
