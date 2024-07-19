Sign up
Photo 3448
Rising through the dust
There is currently a lot of dust from the Sahara Desert hanging over the Atlantic Ocean. While it keeps hurricanes at bay, it does make it a bit harder to see the full moon.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Danette Thompson
@danette
OCTOBER 2023 still plugging along as a Realtor. Love to travel the backroads of Florida when I can, plus other locations. MAY 2015: I...
Tags
moon
sunset
ocean
atlantic
florida
full
GaryW
Beautiful, tranquil photo!
July 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice - my sister was complaining about the dust this afternoon.
July 20th, 2024
